  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Legislative Council unanimously passes Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill

Telangana Legislative Council unanimously passes Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill
x
Highlights

The Telangana Legislative Council has unanimously passed the Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill, which provides for 42% reservations in local bodies.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council has unanimously passed the Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill, which provides for 42% reservations in local bodies. Minister Seethakka stated that if the central government grants legal validity to the bill, the scope of reservations could be further increased.

The amendment aims to strengthen representation in local governance by ensuring greater inclusion of marginalised communities. With this approval, Telangana reaffirms its commitment to social justice and equitable political participation.

The minister expressed confidence that the central government would consider the bill favourably, paving the way for enhanced reservations in local institutions. The legislative move is seen as a significant step towards empowering underrepresented groups in grassroots democracy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick