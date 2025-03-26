Live
Telangana Legislative Council unanimously passes Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council has unanimously passed the Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill, which provides for 42% reservations in local bodies. Minister Seethakka stated that if the central government grants legal validity to the bill, the scope of reservations could be further increased.
The amendment aims to strengthen representation in local governance by ensuring greater inclusion of marginalised communities. With this approval, Telangana reaffirms its commitment to social justice and equitable political participation.
The minister expressed confidence that the central government would consider the bill favourably, paving the way for enhanced reservations in local institutions. The legislative move is seen as a significant step towards empowering underrepresented groups in grassroots democracy.