Telangana likely to go mask free by this summer

With the decline in COVID-19 cases, people are uncertainty over wearing masks in the public places. While some people are stepping out without wearing masks, few are afraid of being imposed fines for violating 'no-mask' rule.



For the last two years, wearing masks have been included in the part of one's lifestyle and the people are worried of going back to the normal situation in the state. However, according to the health authorities, the situation in the state has been nearing to normalcy as the situation has not been worsened during the third wave. Even when the fourth wave comes, the situation in the state do not aggravate.



The health director Dr G Srinivas Rao also said that the days when the people go out without wearing masks are nearing in the state. He added that the situation would return to normalcy and people can move freely as such before the pandemic.



While assuring that there would be no fines on people, appearing at public with no mask, he also said that there is no threat posed to the citizens in going 'mask free'.

He added that the COVID-19 cases will go down completely by this summer. "Many countries have already gone mask free which would be seen in Telangana soon," he said.