Telangana: Man kills mother for refusing to give money for alcohol in Bhadradri

In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed her mother after the latter refused to give money to her son to buy alcohol. The incident took place at Ramachandrunipeta village of Dummugudem mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Friday night.



The accused, identified as Narasimha Rao (45) went to his mother K Pagidamma's (75) house at around 11 pm on Friday and demanded money from her to buy alcohol. A quarrel broke up between the two after she refused to give money for him. Enraged over it, Narasimha Rao hit on his mother's head with a stick and escaped from the place with his mother's jewellery and her pension money.

Hearing the cries of the woman, neighbours reached her house and shocked to see her lying unconscious on the floor with head injuries. They informed the police, who rushed to the place and shifted the body to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and launched an inquiry.