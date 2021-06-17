Telangana: Migrant Workers Are Returning To City Due To Lockdown Relaxations

As the country is gradually recovering from the second wave of Covid-19, with the easing of lockdowns and curfews, many cities have returned to normalcy. Migrant workers are returning to the city, particularly those who fled to their home states in fear of Corona. As a result, all the railway stations in Hyderabad are being crowded with passengers.



Many operations, including construction, came to a halt as a result of Corona Lockdown. In addition, Covid-19 feared that the migrant workers to leave the city and go to their hometowns.



However, migrant workers are now returning to the city as the situation turned better and lockdown relaxations are being given by the government. With this, the Secunderabad railway station became crowded with passengers. Previously cancelled trains have also resumed. In addition, with the opening up of inter-state services, passengers to Andhra Pradesh are also relying on trains.

Meanwhile, the RTC has also launched additional services for travellers coming to the city. At present, more than 850 RTC buses ply daily to reach their destinations. According to RTC employees, most of these buses ply in Secunderabad. The number of buses is likely to increase further in the coming days as the lockdown is likely to be lifted.