Telangana Minister Vivek Venkataswamy highlights welfare initiatives by govt for the Poor

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy has reiterated the Congress government's commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged during a recent event in Siddipet. Speaking at Konda Bhudevi Garden, he announced the provision of Rs. 5 lakhs for every Indiramma house, with 12,000 houses sanctioned for Siddipet district alone. He emphasised the aim to ensure that every village benefits from the Indiramma housing scheme, initially launched by Indira Gandhi to combat poverty.

The Minister noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi have enacted policies to provide 200 units of free electricity, further aiding the lower-income population.

In a drive to uplift the poor, Minister Venkataswamy distributed sanction documents for Indiramma houses and confirmed plans for skill development programmes employing advanced technology in Siddipet. He acknowledged public scepticism regarding the Congress government's ability to fulfil its promises but pledged that the government would uphold its commitments.

Highlighting other welfare initiatives, he detailed the assistance for women, including gas cylinders for Rs. 500 and free bus services. He mentioned the comprehensive loan waiver of Rs. 23,000 crores for farmers, a record in India, as well as the release of Rs. 10,000 crores for farmer insurance by CM Revanth Reddy. Furthermore, the Rajiv Arogya Sri scheme now offers up to Rs. 10 lakhs in health coverage, and farmers growing sorghum are receiving a bonus of Rs. 500.

Additionally, Venkataswamy revealed that sorghum is being distributed to the needy through ration cards. The government is dedicated to constructing homes for every poor individual on plots of 600 yards. He stressed the importance of beneficiary participation in ensuring adequate construction of the houses, reiterating the strict implementation of the Indiramma scheme.

Earlier, he had also distributed sanction documents to beneficiaries of Indiramma Indla in Gajwel, where a budget has been allocated for 3,000 double-bedroom houses. In his address, he reiterated the government's commitment to education, healthcare, housing, and farmer welfare.