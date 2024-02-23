Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha's Life Cut Short in Tragic Accident

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Lasya Nanditha, the MLA representing Cantonment in Telangana, was involved in a devastating accident near Patancheru. Tragically, the car she was traveling in collided head-on with a divider, resulting in her untimely demise. The driver of the vehicle sustained severe injuries in the incident.



Following the accident, Lasya Nanditha was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Her unexpected passing comes shortly after her successful election as an MLA from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the recent assembly elections. This loss is compounded by the earlier demise of her father and MLA, Saiyan, in February.









As the details of the accident unfold, it has cast a pall of sadness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the community at large. Lasya Nanditha, at just 33 years old, represented Cantonment with dedication and commitment. The tragic collision with the divider near Patancheru has left her constituency in mourning.

The authorities, including the police, swiftly responded to the scene of the accident and initiated an investigation. They are exploring various factors that may have contributed to the crash, including speeding and driver fatigue.

The vehicle involved in the accident suffered significant damage to its front end, highlighting the severity of the collision. However, the exact circumstances leading to the accident remain under investigation.

Lasya Nanditha's promising political career and contributions to her constituency have been abruptly cut short by this tragic incident. Her victory in the Cantonment constituency, where she secured a substantial majority of 17,169 votes in the recent elections, was a testament to her popularity and dedication.

The untimely demise of Lasya Nanditha marks a series of tragic incidents in recent times: