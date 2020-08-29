Telangana mulls inviting Bill Clinton to PV Narasimha Rao Centenary fete

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has decided to invite former US President Bill Clinton, former UK Prime Ministers John Major and David Cameron among others to attend the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary celebrations.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who chaired a meeting of PV Centenary Celebrations proposed that the UNESCO should confer awards in the name of PV to those who made rich contributions in the field of literature, science and technology.

As part of the earlier decisions taken to pay a grand tribute to the Telugu Bidda, who rose to the level of becoming the Prime Minister of India and ushered in economic reforms which had helped the country to achieve a turnaround and had put development on fast track, the Chief Minister said that the State Assembly, which would be meeting in September, will pass a resolution demanding conferring of Bharat Ratna to PV.

As far as the State government is concerned, it will rename the Necklace Road in Hyderabad as PV Gnana Marg and will set up a PV Memorial. The memorial will show case the great contributions made by PV in various fields.

The meeting also decided to develop Laknepally, the village where PV was born and Vangara where he grew up as tourist spots. The CM instructed state Cultural department to visit these places and prepare a plan for the development. It has also planned to have an idol of PV at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and ask Telagnana Sahitya Academy to take up publication of unpublished writings of PV, release a coffee table book on his life, organise photo exhibition and other programmes to reflect the spiritual side of PV.