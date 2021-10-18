Telangana: Nagarjuna Sagar project gates closed

The officials of Nagarjuna Sagar project closed the gates of the dam as the inflows to the project have reduced considerably. At present, the project inflows and outflows are 45,578 cusecs.



The water level of the project is 589.90 feet as against the total level 590 feet and the water storage went up to 311.74 tmc compared to the total capacity of the project 312.0405.

Two days ago, 10 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar project were lifted to about five feet due to the heavy inflows following the rains in the state. The project also witnessed high tourist footfall during the weekend following Dasara festival.