Telangana Partners with Google to Establish Cybersecurity Hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a significant partnership with Google to establish India’s first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad. This will be the first facility of its kind in the Asia Pacific region outside Tokyo and only the fifth globally, joining centers in Dublin, Munich, Malaga, and Tokyo.

The GSEC in Hyderabad will serve as a specialized hub for cybersecurity, focusing on developing security and safety solutions tailored to Indian and global challenges. The center will facilitate advanced research, AI-driven security tools, and collaborations among experts, contributing to skill development, employment, and cybersecurity innovation in India.

Telangana Secures Global Investment

After Google announced plans to establish a GSEC in India during the Google for India 2024 conclave, several states entered the competition to secure the investment. Telangana emerged as the chosen location following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Google’s Global Headquarters in August. The CM and Industries Minister Dr. D. Sridhar Babu presented Hyderabad’s potential as a technological and innovation hub, successfully persuading Google to invest in the city.

Strategic Importance of GSEC

The GSEC will focus on developing secure online solutions, fostering partnerships with academic institutions, and addressing challenges in cybersecurity. It will also generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities. Hyderabad, already hosting major tech firms like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, continues to strengthen its position as a global IT hub with this addition.

“This partnership underscores Hyderabad’s role as a leading center for technology and cybersecurity. The collaboration will contribute to digital safety and bolster Telangana’s position in the global technology landscape,” said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Expanding Collaboration

The Telangana government and Google are also exploring further collaborations, including establishing a Cloud Centre of Excellence, an intelligent traffic management system powered by Google technologies, and initiatives to enhance the education system and startup ecosystem.

Vision for the Future

The GSEC aligns with Telangana’s broader vision of technological growth, skill enhancement, and innovation. It will integrate with initiatives like T-Fiber, aimed at connecting rural households across the state. Google’s involvement will support these efforts by ensuring robust digital safety measures.

Google’s Chief Information Officer, Royal Hansen, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, “Hyderabad has the potential to become a global hub for safety engineering, and this collaboration opens doors to future initiatives that address cybersecurity challenges.”

The partnership with Google marks a major step in Telangana’s journey toward becoming a leader in technology and innovation, with Hyderabad set to play a pivotal role in shaping global cybersecurity standards.