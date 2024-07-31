Telangana plans Mucherla as future city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that Mucherla on the outskirts of Hyderabad will be developed as a future city.



He told the state Assembly that after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, Mucherla in Ranga Reddy district will be the fourth city. “This fourth city will be our future city,” he said while intervening during a debate on the Appropriation Bill.

Announcing plans to connect Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with the proposed city, he said Mucherla would be the go-to destination for global investors.

He said the future city would be the hub for healthcare, jobs, skills and sports including international cricketing events.

The Chief Minister said Skill University was also coming up at Mucherla to impart job skills to the youth.

He said the future city would also have a health tourism hub with speciality hospitals to cater to the healthcare needs of not just people of the state but also hundreds of patients coming from the Middle East and other countries.

The Chief Minister made the announcement when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister K. T. Rama Rao requested the government to review its decision to scrap the pharma city proposed at Mucherla by the previous BRS government.

Revanth Reddy remarked that the present government would develop a city at Mucherla. “You had planned Pharma City but we will develop pharma villages and ensure that there is no problem of pollution,” he said.

Taking exceptions to remarks made by Rama Rao, the Chief Minister said he was using the time given to him to mislead the house.

The BRS leader is implanting deceptive thoughts in people's minds in the guise of suggestions. KTR has his own experiences in the 10-year rule and people also have their own, he said.

“People gave the mandate to us after people had bitter experiences. Those who ruled for 10 years are criticising the government which has not yet completed even 10 months,” he said.

The Chief Minister also wanted to know why the previous government did not give permission for MMTS connectivity to the airport which could have provided a good facility for the general public.

Revanth Reddy revealed that the Central government has proposed MMTS rail connective to the airport Shamshabad.

“Since there is MMTS connectivity to Humnabad, an expansion of 2.5 km would have connected it to the airport but the then BRS government refused to give land for the same,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BRS government instead proposed Metro Rail from HITEC City to the airport to benefit some people.