Telangana: Police commissionerates website goes non-operational due to hacking

Telangana is grappling with a surge in cybercrime incidents, with the Police Commissionerate website recently falling victim to hackers. Both the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police websites have been non-operational for the past ten days as a result. This troubling trend follows a prior attack on the Telangana High Court's website, where users attempting to access legal documents were redirected to an online betting site.

In light of these incidents, the IT department has taken the precautionary measure of shutting down the servers to mitigate further breaches. As a consequence, citizens have been experiencing significant difficulties with accessing essential services online.

The hacking of the High Court website occurred on the 11th of last month, prompting the Registrar of the High Court to file a formal complaint with the police. Instead of retrieving PDF files of court orders, users were unexpectedly redirected to a betting site known as BDG SLOT. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the cybercriminals responsible for these attacks.

Authorities are collaborating with the cybercrime police to track down the hacking group, and although the issue with the High Court's website has since been resolved, police continue to work diligently to ensure the security of all affected platforms.