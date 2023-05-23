Live
Telangana police returns over 1000 theft mobile phones using CEIR
The police department has traced around 4,226 phones and has returned more than 1,000 of them to the rightful owners in a span of a month
Hyderabad: After the implementation and functioning of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which Telangana police aimed at curbing mobile theft and counterfeiting, It has traced around 4,226 phones and has returned more than 1,000 of them after unblocking it.
State Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar has informed that the Additional DGP M Bhagwat has been designated as the nodal officer for the CIER portal.
He also informed that the day-to-day monitoring and tracing have resulted in handing over 1,016 mobile phones to their rightful owners over a short span of one month. The contributions have come from the Cyberabad Commissionarate with 149 mobile devices, Warangal Commissionarate with 91 mobile devices and Kamareddy District with 79 mobile devices,” the DGP said.
It is to mention here that the CEIR portal developed by the Department of Tele-Communication was officially launched nationwide on May 17.
Telangana police launched CEIR as a pilot project for one month – April 20 to May 22. During that time period, 16,011 mobile phones were blocked to prevent theft of personal data.
“In view of the above notable achievement by the Telangana Police in coordination with DoT, to serve the citizens of Telangana more user-friendly, an integration of the CEIR application with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems citizen portal has been completed. We appeal to the citizens to utilise this service for lost/missing mobiles,” the DGP stated.