Telangana reduced maternal mortality rate by 53% in 6 yrs

Telangana has reduced maternal mortality rate by 53 per cent between 2014 and 2020, state Health Minister T. Harish Rao said.

According to the Minister, while India reduced maternal mortality rate only by 25 per cent, Telangana has reduced it by a massive 53 per cent.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) came down from 92 in 2014 to 43 per lakh live births in 2020 and Telangana ranks third in overall reduction in MMR, he said.

"Telangana implements, national follows! Maternal & child deaths have reduced significantly since 2014," tweeted Harish Rao, hours after a special bulletin released by the office of the Registrar General of India.

The Minister claimed that numbers from the central government endorse that the visionary schemes like KCR Kits by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao are yielding results.

"Double engine BJP-ruled states remain laggards, while Telangana continues to take care of its people by prioritizing public health," he added.

India's MMR was 130 in 2014 and the same came down to 97 per lakh live births in 2020.

At 2.3 per cent, Telangana's maternal mortality rate is third lowest among all Indian states. Kerala tops the list with 0.9 per cent followed by Maharashtra at 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K.T. Rama Rao congratulated Harish Rao and the team.

"Great efforts in reducing MMR & IMR with pioneering initiatives," he tweeted.