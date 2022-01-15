Telangana reports 2,398 Covid cases, three deaths

Hyderabad: The State reported 2,398 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 68,525 tests conducted on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 21,676. It also reported three deaths and 1,181 recoveries.



According to the Health department media bulletin, 1,233 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 191 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 192 in Ranga Reddy and 78 in Sangareddy. Over 60,000 samples were examined on Friday; results of 10,118 are awaited. The recovery rate in the State is 96.35 per cent; the death rate is 0.57 per cent, as on the day. So far 4,052 succumbed due to Covid; 679,471 have recovered from the virus.