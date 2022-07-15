  • Menu
Telangana reports 556 new COVID-19 cases 

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 8,08,729.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 306, followed by Ranga Reddy (55) and Medchal Malkajgiri (45).

A health department bulletin said 652 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,99,663.

The recovery rate stood at 98.88 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 26,671 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 4,955.

