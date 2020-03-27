Telangana reports two more COVID-19 positive cases

Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana taking the total number of cases to 47, said health minister Eatala Rajender on Friday.

In a meeting with the management of private medical colleges, the minister said that so far people who returned from foreign countries and their family members have been tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are still learning how the doctor couple was infected with COVID-19. The doctor has travel history from Tirupati. However, the surveillance teams are working to know the source of infection. The public don't need to panic as the government is doing its best to curb the spread of COVID-19," said the minister urging the people to observe complete lockdown.

"Around 47 positive cases have been reported in 26 days and the condition of the patients is stable out of which, a few members will be discharged soon," said the minister.