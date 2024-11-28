Telangana Revises Class 10 Exam Pattern: Internal Marks Removed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department has announced significant changes to the Class 10 examination pattern. Going forward, the exams will feature a 100-mark question paper, as opposed to the current 80-mark paper.

Previously, students were graded on 80 marks from the written exam and 20 marks from internal assessments. However, the internal marks system has now been scrapped, and students will be evaluated solely based on their performance in the written exams.

This move aims to streamline the evaluation process and ensure a uniform assessment system across schools. The revised pattern is expected to be implemented from the upcoming academic year.

The decision has sparked discussions among educators and parents, with some welcoming the change as a step toward transparency, while others express concerns about the increased reliance on written examinations. Further details regarding the updated syllabus and exam schedules are awaited from the Education Department.