Telangana Rising unstoppable: CM

Bharat Future City: Specifying that Telangana has been taking inspiration from Guangdong, China’s most populous province and its 15th-largest by area, but whose economy is the largest of any province in China and known for achieving highest investment and growth in the world in 20-plus years, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that the state government wants to replicate the same model in Telangana and affirmed that “Telangana Rising is unstoppable”.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that the government draws inspiration from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar to lay a roadmap for the future.

He said that 10 years after the formation of Telangana, the government was now trying to become India’s most developed state and one of the best in the world. “In our Telangana culture, when we want to do something great, it is important to take blessings from our Gods. Then we ask for the support of people. We asked our citizens, who told us their expectations, their dreams. Then we took help from our officers, then we asked help from experts in the Union government, then the Indian School of Business, and finally NITI Aayog. My thanks to all of them for helping us create this vision,” the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy said that “today and tomorrow”, the government would keenly listen to all your ideas and feedback. “As you know, Telangana is India's youngest state. It is full of exciting opportunities. Let me share the vision in brief. We want to become a 1 trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and a 3 trillion- dollar economy by 2047. We (presently) comprise around 2.9 per cent of India's population but contribute around 5 per cent of national GDP. By 2047, I want the state to contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP,” the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy said that the strategy of the government was to make Telangana India’s first and only state to be demarcated into three clear zones (dedicated to): services, manufacturing, and agriculture. “We call it the CURE, PURE, RARE model: Core Urban Region Economy (Cure); Peri Urban Region Economy (Pure); and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (Rare). My state has taken inspiration from China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Singapore. Now, we are getting ready to compete with them. We have also invited them to collaborate, invest, and support us in the TelanganaRising journey.

The vision may look hard, but we can do it. I tell my team, if it is difficult, let us do it immediately. If you think it is impossible, I will give you more time as the deadline approaches. Today, I am more confident than yesterday. Yesterday was a dream, a plan. Today, all of you have joined us. I see you as partners and stakeholders in the journey. With your support, we can achieve all our goals,” Revanth Reddy said, and concluded with what sounded like a rallying cry: “Telangana Rising is unstoppable”.