Telangana: Sankranthi holidays for inter colleges from Jan 13

Hyderabad: Sankranthi holidays have been officially declared for Intermediate students in Telangana.

Government and private junior colleges will observe a break from the 13th to the 16th of this month. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued a warning, indicating that any classes conducted during these holidays will result in appropriate action. Regular college activities are scheduled to resume on the 17th of January.

