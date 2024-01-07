Live
- TDP demands white paper by Jagan on promises fulfilled
- MSP, water deciding factors in Sompeta
- Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs
- Guntur: Govt giving top priority to housing
- Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao assures to resolve issues of transgenders
- Two lawyers among 8 accused arrested, sent to police custody
- Botsa Satyanarayana assures to solve municipal staff demands, urges to call off strike
- India's Metro network to become world's 2nd largest, leaving US behind
- Maritime India Vision 2030 drives ambitious plan to transform ports
- Sanitation staff obstructs coolies
Just In
Telangana: Sankranthi holidays for inter colleges from Jan 13
Highlights
Sankranthi holidays have been officially declared for Intermediate students in Telangana.
Hyderabad: Sankranthi holidays have been officially declared for Intermediate students in Telangana.
Government and private junior colleges will observe a break from the 13th to the 16th of this month. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued a warning, indicating that any classes conducted during these holidays will result in appropriate action. Regular college activities are scheduled to resume on the 17th of January.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS