Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos

In a major boost to Telangana’s digital landscape, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Rising delegation secured a ₹10,000 crore investment deal at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. CtrlS Datacenters Pvt Ltd, a renowned data center solutions provider, will establish an advanced AI data center cluster in the state.
The agreement was signed during the summit in the presence of Telangana Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, along with senior officials and CtrlS CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy.
Project Details
Scale: The AI data center cluster will have a capacity of 400 megawatts, positioning Telangana as a leader in advanced digital infrastructure.
Jobs: The initiative will generate around 3,600 jobs, both directly and indirectly, creating new opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers.
Government’s Perspective: Minister Sridhar Babu described the project as a milestone in Telangana’s digital development. He noted that it will significantly enhance IT services and open new employment avenues.
Investor’s Outlook: Sridhar Pinnapureddy, CEO of CtrlS, expressed pride in working with the Telangana government. He stated that the data center cluster will elevate IT standards in the state and support its digital growth.
This agreement reinforces Telangana’s position as a preferred destination for global technology investments and reflects the state’s forward-looking approach to fostering innovation and infrastructure development.