Live
- Kerala Minister defends jury over children's film snub as actress Deva Nandha voices disappointment
- RJD, Cong embroiled in corruption; vote for development, says HM Shah in Darbhanga
- 30 injured in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri
- EAM Jaishankar calls for global zero-tolerance towards terrorism in talks with Israeli Foreign Minister
- TN polytechnic colleges top in National Service Scheme enrolment
- Coimbatore gang-rape case: CM Stalin asks police to ensure maximum punishment
- GST rate cuts offset US tariff impacts to drive manufacturing growth
- Domestic worker arrested for killing pet dog in Bengaluru
- New narco hub: ISI and Dawood gang move drug ops to Bangladesh to evade global scrutiny
- OPS loyalist Manoj Pandian joins DMK, announces resignation as MLA
Telangana Speaker to Hear Case of Defecting MLAs
Tensions continue to rise in Telangana politics as the Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, prepares to hear the case concerning defecting MLAs from the BRS party.
Tensions continue to rise in Telangana politics as the Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, prepares to hear the case concerning defecting MLAs from the BRS party. The hearings will commence on November 6, when Bhadrachalam constituency MLA Tellam Venkatrao and Jagityala constituency MLA Sanjay Kumar will make their appearances. The following week, on November 13, Kamareddy MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Arikepudi Gandhi are also scheduled to be heard.
The controversy arose when ten MLAs, previously elected under the BRS party banner, defected to the Congress party. In response, BRS leaders formally requested that the Speaker disqualify the defectors. After receiving inadequate feedback from the Speaker, they escalated the matter to the High Court and subsequently filed a petition with the Supreme Court.
On July 31, the Supreme Court directed the Speaker to reach a decision on the issue within a three-month timeframe, which has since lapsed on October 31. As a result, the Speaker will now interrogate the MLAs regarding their party switch.