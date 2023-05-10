Telangana SSC 10th class results 2023 announced; Check Out Results Here

The state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with officials of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the TS SSC Result 2023 on Wednesday.

Out of the 4,84370 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 41,9460 have passed, with the pass percentage at 86.60 precent . Telangana girls have out performed boys. A total of 2, 41184 girls who appeared for second year exams recorded 88.85 precent per cent passes.

Candidates will be able to check their TS SSC Result 2022 on the websites - http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in/