Telangana SSC Exam Results 2025 to Be Announced on Wednesday
A total of 5,09,403 students took part in the exams this year.
The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has completed the evaluation process and will announce the SSC Public Exam results for 2025 on Wednesday.
A total of 5,09,403 students took part in the exams this year. This includes 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls. The exams were held from 21st March to 4th April.
This year, students will receive both marks and grades. According to an official order from Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary of the Education Department, the SSC certificate will show:
- Internal, external, and total marks for each subject
- Subject-wise results
- The overall result
In addition, students will also receive grades for co-curricular activities.
Importantly, the certificate will not include terms like first, second, or third class.
Instead, it will simply mention whether the student has passed, regardless of their total marks.