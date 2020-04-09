Telangana: The Nirmal district administration has maintained 100% lockdown said, Collector Musharraf

Nirmal: The district administration has taken all preventive measures to curb coronavirus, stated District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui. He distributed food packets and dry rations organised by the police department at Gulzar Market in Nirmal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that 15 persons were tested corona positive in the district. To prevent the spread of the virus and to create awareness among the people, medical and health and police officials are working hard day and night and also implementing 100 per cent lock down in the district.

He told the people to maintain three to four feet social distance in their houses also. The people living in containment zones should not come out of their houses and five quarantine centres were arranged and providing food and essential items to them. Musharraf called upon the people to stay in their houses and stay healthy and to cooperate with the district administration.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said that so far 15 positive cases were registered in the district and to avoid getting into the third stage, everyone should maintain social distance and to cooperate with the officials.