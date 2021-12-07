Telangana: Three from Punjab go missing in Nagarjuna Sagar canal

Three persons have gone missing in Nagarjuna Sagar canal near Kattamkuru of Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district. The persons were the natives of Punjab.



The incident came to light when the locals found mobile phones and chappals of three people on the river bank. The three persons are said to have arrived in Kattamkuru with a paddy harvesting machine but were found missing from Monday night.



The police rushed to the spot and suspected they might have accidentally fall into the canal. With the help of the villagers, the police launched rescue measures to identify the victims. A case has been registered by the police.

