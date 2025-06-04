Telangana to Introduce New Seed Law – 2025 Based on Public Feedback: Chairman Anvesh Reddy

Gadwal: In a major initiative aimed at reforming the seed regulation landscape in the state, Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Chairman Anvesh Reddy announced that the government is actively working on finalizing and implementing the New Seed Law–2025, which is currently in draft stage. The formulation of the law is being guided by extensive public consultation to ensure inclusivity and practicality.

On Wednesday, a key stakeholders’ consultation meeting was held at the IDOC Meeting Hall in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The event was part of the Telangana government's prestigious initiative to gather inputs on the draft New Seed Law–2025. The meeting was attended by members of the law drafting committee, agricultural department officials from Jogulamba Gadwal district, seed organizers, representatives from seed companies, licensed seed dealers, and farmers.

Key Issues Raised and Proposals Suggested:

During the meeting, committee members presented concerns regarding the limitations and shortcomings of the current seed law, highlighting how it adversely impacts both seed-producing and crop-growing farmers. Stakeholders discussed the urgent need to revise the existing framework to ensure fair and sustainable practices across the seed value chain.

Fair Remuneration for Seed-Producing Farmers: Several participants stressed that if seed-producing farmers are ensured profitable prices, they will willingly adhere to stringent quality standards.

Formalization of Seed Organizers: Suggestions were made to legalize and regulate the seed organizer system by introducing minimum educational qualifications and a formal licensing mechanism issued by the government.

Mandatory Registration of Seed Growers: Every farmer involved in seed production should be registered via agricultural officers, companies, or organizers. These records would serve as a support tool for providing compensation or relief in case of crop failure or quality issues.

Shift from Truthful Labelled Seeds to Certified Seeds: Experts recommended replacing widely used "truthful labelled seeds" with certified seeds, which offer greater quality assurance and transparency to farmers.

Contractual Farming and Crop Agreements: To avoid gender-based exploitation in seed production (male/female crops) and prevent losses to farmers, it was suggested that every seed production activity be governed by formal agreements under the supervision of the Agriculture Department.

Stricter Penal Provisions: Stronger punishments under the revised law were proposed for violators, including producers, companies, dealers, and organizers, to ensure accountability and transparency in the sector.

Official Remarks:

Chairman Anvesh Reddy noted, “The Telangana government’s commitment to agricultural development and farmers’ welfare is evident from the formation of this seed law drafting committee. We assure that all the feedback received from farmers, companies, and stakeholders will be seriously considered in finalizing the Seed Law–2025. The goal is to build a law that is both farmer-friendly and development-focused.”

Key Attendees:

The consultation program was attended by several prominent figures and technical experts, including:

D. Narasimha Reddy (Committee Member)

K. Shivaprasad (District Agricultural Officer, Sangareddy)

M.V. Nagesh Kumar (Director, Seeds, PJTSAU)

Anita (Deputy Director of Agriculture, Hyderabad)

Ramanganeyulu (Executive Director, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture)

Sakriya Naik (District Agricultural Officer, Jogulamba Gadwal)

Assistant Directors of Agriculture, Agricultural Officers, seed company representatives, seed dealers, and farmers from across the district.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's resolve to enact a robust and inclusive Seed Law–2025 that will empower farmers, ensure quality, and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Telangana.