Telangana touch 60,000-mark with 1,811 fresh coronavirus case

Coronavirus in Telangana: With the report of 1,811 fresh coronavirus cases, Telangana on Thursday touched 60,000-mark making it as one of the most affected coronavirus states in the country. Meanwhile, the fatalities jumped to 505 with 13 new deaths.

The cases in the GHMC limits seemed to have slowed down with the report of 521 cases on Thursday followed by Rangareddy which reported 289 cases and 151 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The positive cases also reported from Warangal Urban (102), Karimnagar (97), Nalgonda (61), Nizamabad (44), Mahbubnagar (41), Mahabubabad (39), Suryapet (37), Sangareddy (33), Rajanna-Sircilla (30), Jogulamba Gadwal (28), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (27), Khammam (26), Siddipet (24), Wanaparthy (23), Jangaon (22), Peddapalli (21), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (20), Warangal rural (18), Adilabad (18), Mancherial (18), Yadadri-Bhongir (16), Medak (15), Nirmal (12), Vikarabad (12), Kamareddy (11), Narayanpet (9), Nagarkurnool (9) and Komaram Asifabad (6).

As many as 18,263 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as against the daily testing target at 140 per million per day i.e, 5,600 tests per day. Out of the total samples, 1,811 turned positive. With the recovery of 821 persons, the total recoveries touched to 44,572. At present, there are 15,640 active cases.