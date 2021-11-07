Telangana: TRS likely to field these candidates for MLC elections under MLA quota

The crucial changes are taking place in Telangana state politics after the Huzurabad by-election. Chief Minister KCR has reportedly finalised the names of candidates for the MLC elections to be held under MLA quota. The senior leaders in the likes of Kadiyam Srihari, Sirikonda Madhusudanachari, Takkalapalli Ravinder Rao, , Gutta Sukhendar Reddy, L Ramana, Koti Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy were to be fielded as the MLC candidates.



It is known that the schedule has been released for the election of vacant MLA quota MLC seats in Telangana. The Central Election Commission has released the schedule for 6 MLC seats in the state. The election notification will be released on November 9 and polling will take place on November 19 followed by the announcement of results won the same day

The tenure of six MLCs in the state ended on June 3. While this election was to take place then, the Election Commission postponed it due to covid‌. Elections will be held for the vacant MLC seats as the covid epidemic is currently on the decline.