Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Vaccination for drivers from June 3

Vaccination for drivers from June 3
x

Vaccination for drivers from June 3

Highlights

Telangana government to launch corona vaccination to all RTC drivers, auto drivers and maxi cab drivers from June 3 across the state

Hyderabad: Telangana government to launch corona vaccination to all RTC drivers, auto drivers and maxi cab drivers from June 3 across the state.

State Finance minister T Harish Rao held a meeting with top officials on vaccine procurement here on Monday. The minister said that the vaccination process would be taken up to 10,000 high risk groups per day in GHMC area and other district headquarters.

He further reviewed the stock availability of vaccine, allotment of vaccine quota by the union government. The Minister instructed the concerned officials, to pursue and make efforts with the central authorities on more allocation of vaccine doses to the State.

Harish also enquired with the officials on procurement of medical equipment, oxygen supply, storage units and discussed on preventive measures on anticipation of 3rd wave of the ongoing pandemic.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X