Telangana: Vaccination for drivers from June 3

Hyderabad: Telangana government to launch corona vaccination to all RTC drivers, auto drivers and maxi cab drivers from June 3 across the state.

State Finance minister T Harish Rao held a meeting with top officials on vaccine procurement here on Monday. The minister said that the vaccination process would be taken up to 10,000 high risk groups per day in GHMC area and other district headquarters.

He further reviewed the stock availability of vaccine, allotment of vaccine quota by the union government. The Minister instructed the concerned officials, to pursue and make efforts with the central authorities on more allocation of vaccine doses to the State.

Harish also enquired with the officials on procurement of medical equipment, oxygen supply, storage units and discussed on preventive measures on anticipation of 3rd wave of the ongoing pandemic.