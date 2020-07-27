Telangana: Waive motor vehicle tax, demand travel operators

Hyderabad: Travel operators held a protest at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) headquarters at Khairtabad on Monday, demanding waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax for the lockdown period. Travel operators said they had given several representations to the RTA Commissioner and Principal Secretary of the Transport Department in the last one month but the authorities failed to acknowledge.



Telangana State Cabs and Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA) President Syed Nizamddin said, "We requested the government for exemption of Motor Vehicle Tax for Contract Cordage Vehicles and Maxi Cabs for the second quarter April-June 2020 and permission to surrender for Non-Use for 3rd Qtr July-Sep of the current financial year."

The TSCBOA is the representative body of nearly 3,000 big, medium and small travel operators in Telangana State. The sector contributes nearly Rs 2,500 crore to the State's economy every year and it employs nearly 5-6 lakh people.

The protestors took off their shirts in protest. They were taken into custody by the police and shifted to Goshamahal Stadium.

Nizamuddin said that the entire travel industry of Telangana would collapse if the State government does not provide it the required relief. He said that the travel operators would continue their agitation until their problems get resolved.