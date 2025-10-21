Live
- GST 2.0 comes as booster shot for Uttarakhand economy
- Chiranjeevi Celebrates Diwali with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh & Nayanthara
- Kerala HC seeks probe into larger conspiracy in Sabarimala gold theft case
- Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session
- Google’s October 2025 Update Brings Smarter Wallet, Enhanced Security and Play Store Upgrades
- Pant to lead India 'A' in four-day matches against South Africa 'A"
- Zubeen Garg death case: Assam SIT to meet Singapore Police for details of singer's last moments
- Police Commemoration Day: Telangana Police Tribute & CM Revanth Reddy Honors Martyrs
- AIADMK's Udayakumar flays Stalin govt over losing Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh
- AWS Outage Today: Major Websites Down, Services Restored
Telangana Weather Alert: Passing Rains & Thunderstorm Warnings – Oct 21, 2025
Highlights
Telangana weather update: Passing rains expected in Nalgonda, Hyderabad, and other districts today
The Telangana State Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in several districts in the next 2 hours. The rains will mostly be a passing ones.
Districts affected include Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Suryapet, Khammam, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Yadadri.
In Hyderabad, isolated passing rains are expected during afternoon to evening.
The department also shared thunderstorm warnings for the next 5 days.
Next Story