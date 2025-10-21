Telangana Weather Alert: Passing Rains & Thunderstorm Warnings – Oct 21, 2025

The Telangana State Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in several districts in the next 2 hours. The rains will mostly be a passing ones.

Districts affected include Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Suryapet, Khammam, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Yadadri.

In Hyderabad, isolated passing rains are expected during afternoon to evening.

The department also shared thunderstorm warnings for the next 5 days.