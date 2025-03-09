Telangana’s development fully charged, says Ashvini Vaishnav

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Telangana IT and Industries Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, laid the foundation stone for Amara Raja Giga Factory-1 at Divitipally, Mahabubnagar, on Saturday. The facility is being set up with an investment ofRs 3,225 crore and will house key industrial units, including Altmin Pvt Ltd, Lohum Materials Pvt Ltd, and Cell Energy Pvt Ltd. The event was graced Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu, MP DK Aruna, MLA Yenam Srinivas Reddy, and Industries Corporation Chairman Nirmala Jagga Reddy. The foundation ceremony took place with Vedic rituals, and MP DK Aruna performed the Bhoomi Puja alongside the Union Minister.

The Union mister greeted the crowd in Telugu, saying, “Namaskaram, Baagunnara?” (Hello, how are you?). Borrowing from the famous movie Pushpa, he humorously remarked:

“Pushpa Jhukega Nahi... Divitipalli ka Development Rukega Nahi!” (Pushpa will not bow down... Similarly, Divitipalli’s development will not stop!).

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of battery technology for the country’s future and expressed his gratitude to the people of Mahbubnagar for supporting this industrial venture.

Vaishnav said, “With this company’s establishment, Telangana’s development is fully charged—just like a battery!” Minister Vaishnaw announced that the Divitipally railway station will be modernized as part of the region’s development. He highlighted that the Telangana railway budget has increased sixfold under the Narendra Modi-led government, rising from Rs 886 crore in the united Andhra Pradesh era to Rs 5,337 crore exclusively for Telangana. He directed architects and district officials to design a state-of-the-art railway station to meet future demands.