Telangana's English Algorithm: TGCHE launches landmark initiative to empower students with communication skills

In a significant stride towards enhancing the global competitiveness of students in Telangana, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has launched its first English language textbook—English Algorithm: Basic Skills for Personal and Social Communication—as part of the state government’s broader skill and soft skills development initiative. This move aligns with the government’s vision to empower students with essential communication skills and make education more accessible, inclusive, and future-ready.

The newly introduced learning material is designed primarily for first-semester degree students across Telangana, but its utility extends to anyone seeking to improve their English proficiency. Developed in a self-study format, the textbook is accompanied by a workbook and a teacher’s handbook, ensuring that learners can engage with the content at their own pace, beyond the confines of traditional classroom settings.

Speaking to The Hans India, TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said, “What sets this initiative apart is its distinct Telangana orientation. The content resonates with the everyday experiences of students in the region, making English learning a relatable and enjoyable process.”

The textbook avoids the conventional reliance on dense literary passages and rote grammar exercises. Instead, it adopts a holistic approach that integrates listening, speaking, reading, and writing—the four pillars of language acquisition—into a seamless learning experience. Each unit begins with short listening passages that reflect the rhythm and tone of ordinary English as spoken in familiar settings. These are followed by graded speaking tasks that guide students from basic greetings to more structured conversations. The reading material includes poems, essays, and prose pieces selected for their accessibility. “Grammar and vocabulary are subtly embedded within these tasks, allowing students to grasp language rules through context rather than memorisation,” Prof Reddy added.

A standout feature is the emphasis on reading for pleasure. “A dedicated section encourages students to explore English texts freely, fostering a sense of ownership and emotional connection with the language,” said Prof Balakista Reddy.

On future initiatives, the TGCHE Chairman said that to further support independent learning, TGCHE is preparing six audio lectures—each corresponding to one of the textbook’s six units—along with an introductory presentation. These two-hour lectures will soon be integrated into the textbook and workbook, offering students and teachers a valuable resource for listening and speaking practice.

Clarifying the necessity of such efforts, Prof Balakista Reddy said that the Council’s initiative reflects a thoughtful response to the challenges faced by students in accessing quality English education. He asserted that English Algorithm is “not only democratizing education but also laying the foundation for a generation of confident, articulate, and globally competitive graduates.”