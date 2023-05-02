Telangana’s New Secretariat: Everything You need to know about it

The Telangana Chief Minister KCR has inaugurated the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad , which was designed by renowned architects and built by Shapoorji Pallonji Pvt Ltd company in just 26 months. This state-of-the-art six-floor building covers 28 acres and contains 635 rooms, making it the first state secretariat to be named after Dr. B R Ambedkar. The Secretariat boasts four entries and the entry of CM and other officials will be through the east gate while other gates are reserved for visitors, employees, and during emergencies.

The building is equipped with smart card entry and conference halls, cabins, a temple, and a mosque have been built within the complex. Two floors measuring up to 4500 sq ft on the sixth floor will be used during VIP and VVIP visits, and Nizami style dining halls have also been built. The entire building cost the state government a staggering Rs 617 crore. On the sixth floor, a separate hall has been constructed for the CM to conduct Praja Darbar, and the CM's cabin is made of pure white marble.

This Secretariat is located on the same spot as the old Secretariat and behind it is another building that houses the employees' association office, indoor games area, and housing society office. The Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat is a remarkable achievement in terms of architecture, design, and construction, and it will serve as an important center of governance for the state of Telangana.