Live
- ISRO Reschedules PSLV-C60 Space Docking Experiment Launch by 2 Minutes
- When Bonus Shares are Credited in Demat Account?
- History-Sheeter Assaulted in Broad Daylight
- Mysuru Prepares for New Year’s Rush, Chamundeshwari Temple gets elaborate measures
- Harihara Kshethram Temple in Austin: A Beacon of Hindu Faith and Culture in the U.S.
- Former YSRCP MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana Joins Janasena in Pawan Kalyan's Presence
- Ten IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana, Key Appointments Announced
- Bengaluru Resident Rescues Niece from Drowning
- Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant construction project gets green light
- 2024 in Review: FMCG Industry’s Resilience and Innovations Amid Evolving Consumer Demands
Just In
Ten IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana, Key Appointments Announced
Telangana government has reshuffled ten IPS officers across various districts. Among the notable appointments are several new Additional Superintendents of Police (SPs) in key regions of the state.
Telangana government has reshuffled ten IPS officers across various districts. Among the notable appointments are several new Additional Superintendents of Police (SPs) in key regions of the state.
Kajal has been appointed as the Additional SP of Utnoor, while Mounika will take over as the Additional SP in Devarakonda. Rahul Reddy has been appointed the Additional SP of Bhongir, and Chittaranjan will serve as the Additional SP in Asifabad.
In Kamareddy, Bokka Chaitanya has been named Additional SP, with Chetan Nithin assuming the role of Additional SP in Janagaon. Vikrant Kumar will take charge as the Additional SP of Bhadrachalam, while Shubham Prakash has been appointed as the Additional SP of Karimnagar Rural.
In Nirmal, Rajesh Meena will serve as the Additional SP, and Ankith Kumar has been attached to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) for further assignments.
These transfers made to ensure efficient law enforcement and administrative control across the state.