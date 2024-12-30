Ten IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana, Key Appointments Announced

Telangana government has reshuffled ten IPS officers across various districts. Among the notable appointments are several new Additional Superintendents of Police (SPs) in key regions of the state.

Kajal has been appointed as the Additional SP of Utnoor, while Mounika will take over as the Additional SP in Devarakonda. Rahul Reddy has been appointed the Additional SP of Bhongir, and Chittaranjan will serve as the Additional SP in Asifabad.

In Kamareddy, Bokka Chaitanya has been named Additional SP, with Chetan Nithin assuming the role of Additional SP in Janagaon. Vikrant Kumar will take charge as the Additional SP of Bhadrachalam, while Shubham Prakash has been appointed as the Additional SP of Karimnagar Rural.

In Nirmal, Rajesh Meena will serve as the Additional SP, and Ankith Kumar has been attached to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) for further assignments.

These transfers made to ensure efficient law enforcement and administrative control across the state.