Tensions Rise in Beela Village: Farmers Demand Increased Rythu Bharosa Support

Adilabad: Tensions flared in Beela village as former minister Jogu Ramanna led a protest demanding an increase in the Rythu Bharosa scheme's financial support to Rs 15,000. The agitation took the form of a roadblock, drawing attention to the pressing needs of farmers in the region.

The protest saw significant participation, with demonstrators voicing their dissatisfaction over the current state of farmer welfare programs. Ramanna emphasized that the existing support was insufficient to address the challenges faced by farmers, especially amidst rising agricultural costs.

The situation escalated when police intervened to prevent BRS workers from joining the protest. This led to a heated exchange between the two groups, culminating in a physical altercation. Authorities deployed additional personnel to control the situation and restore order.

There is growing unrest among farmers and their supporters, demanding immediate action from the government to address their grievances. Further developments are awaited as discussions around the Rythu Bharosa scheme continue.