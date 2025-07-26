TG caste survey ‘visionary’: Rahul

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hailing the Telangana government’s Socio-Economic Caste Survey, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday praised the Telangana Model survey as “visionary, inclusive, and powered by 21st-century data. It is Social Justice 2.0 and it will define how India moves forward.”

In his tweet on Friday, Rahul posted: “Soniaji’s fight to create the state of Telangana cemented our deep emotional connection to the people, the language and the culture of this beautiful state. I am filled with immense pride as I witness the remarkable efforts of the Congress government in conducting the Socio-Economic Caste Survey. Their commitment to a sincere, inclusive, and consultative process has set a new benchmark - one that should guide future Census exercises across the country.

Based on the survey, the Telangana Government has taken a historic step in recommending 42 oerp OBC reservation in local body elections and educational institutions. The bill now awaits assent from the Hon’ble President. The Telangana Model is visionary, inclusive, and powered by 21st-century data. It is Social Justice 2.0 and it will define how India moves forward.” On Thursday, when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a presentation of the caste survey in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said: “When I first asked Revanth Reddy to conduct a caste survey in Telangana, I had my doubts. But they have exceeded my expectations.

This is a milestone for social justice in the country,” Rahul said, adding that no other state in the country except Telangana got the opportunity to achieve targeted development based on the survey data. An enthused Chief Minister, calling the survey a ‘RARE ‘model, recalled that he was emotional and overjoyed when he received an appreciation letter from Sonia Gandhi. The Chief Minister remarked: “The letter is worth a Nobel prize, Oscar and a lifetime achievement award”, adding it would remain special for him, irrespective of whether he held a position or not in the future.