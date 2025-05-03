TG govt action plan to showcase state during Miss World fete

Hyderabad: As the Miss World official delegation led by CEO Julia Evelyn Morley arrived in the city, the Telangana government has made all arrangements to kickstart the glittering event of 72nd Miss World pageant on a grand scale. With a tag line of ‘Telangana Zaroor Aana‘, the Miss World 72nd edition will start on May 7 followed by a series of cultural programmes from May 12 to 31.

Contestants from as many as 120 countries would be participating in the beauty pageant. The officials on Friday gave a grand welcome in Indian tradition to Julia Morley and Miss World officer Kerry and others. According to senior officials, the programmes during the next one month would be to introduce Telangana's culture, history, tourism, spiritual, medical and safety tourism to the world.

The government would be making all efforts to attract large-scale investments to Telangana by turning the Miss World pageant into a golden opportunity. With the slogan "All eyes on Telangana!", this event will stand as a milestone in the history of the state.

Miss World pageant contestants will be reaching the city from May 2 to May 8. Contestants from around 120 countries will participate in this mega event. On this occasion, special themes and tourist circuits have been created to introduce Telangana culture, history, tourist attractions, medical, safety tourism, Telangana growth story and other specialties to the world.

The officials have prepared Miss World 2025 Program itinerary with visits to various tourist destinations. On May 12, the contestants would be on a Buddhist spiritual tour at Buddhavanam and Buddhist Theme Park in Nagarjunasagar. There would be a heritage walk in Hyderabad at Charminar and Lad Bazar to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad to the world. On the next day on May 13, the team would be visiting Chowmahalla Palace, which is the symbol of Hyderabad and watch a live music concert.

The contestants in Group-1 would be visiting Warangal Heritage on May 14 and witness the Thousand Pillar Temple and Warangal Fort in the historical and spiritual city of Warangal. They would also visit Ramappa Temple, which is recognised as a UNESCO heritage site. They would watch the Perini dance performed there. On May 15, they will be visiting Yadagirigutta Temple as part of the spiritual tourism. Miss World contestants of Group 2 will witness the production and display of handloom textiles in Pochampally as part of the Handloom Experiential Tour.

The contestants would be introduced to medical tourism. Medical tourism is undertaken with the aim of attracting patients from different countries. Group-1 Miss World contestants will attend a medical tourism event organized at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. The specialties of modern hospitals in Hyderabad will be explained to the contestants. On May 16, they would visit the Pillalamarri in Mahbubnagar. They would also be visiting Experian Eco Park, a special attraction of Hyderabad city, in the evening.

Miss World contestants will participate in the Miss World Sports Finals scheduled at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 17. They will be visiting Ramoji Film City on the same day. On the next day on May 18, the contestants will visit Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre and review the steps taken by the Telangana government for the safety of citizens and the government's safety tourism initiatives. They will also go to the Secretariat where they will be briefed by officials on the growth story and history of Telangana state. They will visit the ‘Sunday Funday’ Carnival organized every Sunday on Tank Bund.

The contestants would also watch an IPL cricket match at Uppal Stadium on May 20 or 21. Group-2 contestants will attend the Arts and Crafts Workshop organized by Telangana Artists at Shilparamam. They will be a part of their preparation and will learn about the preparation firsthand.

Contestants will participate in the Miss World Talent Finale on May 22. Contestants will participate in the Head-to-Head Challenge Finale on May 23. The grand finale will be held on May 31.