TG govt sets up 10 panels to stem the rot in med colleges

Hyderabad: After the notices episode, the Telangana government formed ten medical college monitoring committees to inspect, assess and prepare college-wise plans, with a view towards systematic resolution of issues and setting up robust and Model Medical Colleges and Teaching Hospitals across the State.

The government issued orders in this regard. The government said that with a view to augment the rapidly evolving field of Medical Sciences, the State of Telangana established 34 Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and Teaching Hospitals (GGHs), with the objective of enhancing access to quality healthcare services and strengthening medical education.

The government aims to formulate a comprehensive plan of action, which will ensure optimal operationalization as per National Medical Commission (NMC) benchmarks for both Government Medical Colleges and Teaching Hospitals by June 2028.

It may be mentioned here that recently, the National Medical Commission had issued notices to the government on lack of staff and necessary infrastructure in the medical colleges in the state. The Commission had summoned the top officers including Health Secretary and Director of Medical Education on June 18 and after the explanation from the government, the Commission assured that there will be no cut in the state and asked the government to immediately provide infrastructure in the medical colleges.

As per the NMC directions, 10 Medical College Monitoring Committees (MCMC) were set up. The District Collectors concerned, as part of the Medical College Monitoring Committee (MCMC), should review the requirement of contract and outsourced appointments through DLSC, performance of service providers (IHFMS, Diet), patient footfalls including Aarogyasri services, utilization of FMS and eHMIS, coordination for cadavers, shuttle bus services, utilization of HDS funds, etc.

The Medical College Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) should evaluate each college functionality ensuring in terms of both adequacy and functionality, the MCMC should inspect and assess academic buildings, lecture halls, laboratories, libraries, hostels. They should assess Teaching hospital functioning through bed strength, additional space requirements, availability of equipment - (C-Arm machine, CT, MRI) and CAMC/AMC agreements, emergency services, and utility systems like power backup, fire safety, water supply, sanitation, and biomedical waste management. The clinical case load (IPDs, OTs, ICUs, diagnostics) shall be reviewed critically, Department-wise, with targeted strategies for addressing deficiencies.

Both teaching faculty (Professors, Associate and Assistant Professors) and nonteaching staff availability against sanctioned strength will be assessed.

The requirement of recruitment through MHSRB/TGPSC and the complementary contract/OS appointment through District Selection Committees chaired by the District Collectors shall be mapped. The committees must check the implementation of the NMC curriculum, functioning of simulation facilities, clinical rotations, and-academic schedules. Availability and usage of library resources should also be included. d. Student Welfare and Amenities: Hostel infrastructure, cleanliness, safety, and mess facilities must be assessed. Committees should also look into the presence of support mechanisms such as anti-ragging committees, student counselling services, grievance redressal cells.