TG govt woos Japan investors at Osaka Expo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited the Osaka Chamber of Commerce to invest in Telangana. He also unveiled ‘Telangana Zone’ at the Osaka Expo on Monday.

During his fifth day of Japan visit, the official Telangana Rising delegation, led by the Chief Minister, pitched strongly for investments in the state, mainly urban infra and environmental rejuvenation, Musi projects, Regional Ring Road and Radial Roads, expansion of Metro Rail and Future City development.

The delegation also focused on wooing investors from software, futuristic technologies, including AI, pharma, bulk drugs, tourism, textiles, agriculture and green power.

In the presence of the who's who of Osaka business world, Revanth Reddy said: “We are the first Indian state to be coming to the World Expo to strengthen our historical friendship into long-term partnerships. Many Japanese firms are achieving spectacular success in my state of Telangana.

We want to welcome many more of you. Come to Hyderabad, design your products, manufacture them in Telangana and harness our strength of location to make it your launchpad for the Indian market as well as a strategic base for global exports,” he said.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu explained about the investment friendly policies mainly single-window approvals, customised incentives, etc.

“We are building the Future City — India’s first net zero industrial city. To be built in 30,000 acres, Future City is built for clean green energy, smart mobility and the circular economy. We are collaborating with Japan’s Marubeni Corp to create a marquee industrial park there. Come to Hyderabad," he said, explaining the various projects ranging from the 370-km long Regional Ring Road and Radial Roads connecting the RRR and ORR, and the area within as a base for the biggest of dedicated manufacturing zones in India.

The minister also spoke about how there were lessons for Telangana to learn from Japanese cities of Tokyo and Osaka for rejuvenating and transforming Musi River into a 55-km urban greenway.

Earlier, the CM-led delegation set the ball rolling for the Bharat Pavilion by becoming the first state to participate in the World Expo at Osaka. The Telangana state was showcasing its business, arts, cultural and tourist potential to visitors from across the world at the Expo, which is conducted once in five years.