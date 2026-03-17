TG ICET 2026 Application Deadline Extended to March 23

Hyderabad: The application deadline for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 has been extended to March 23, according to an official notification issued by the State Higher Education Council. The test is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses for the 2026-27 academic year across universities and affiliated colleges in the state.

Candidates can now register without incurring any late fee until March 23. The registration fee is ₹750 for General category applicants and ₹550 for SC and ST candidates. The exam is being organised this year by Mahatma Gandhi University.

To be eligible for MBA admission, candidates must have passed a degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks. For MCA, applicants must have studied Mathematics at the Intermediate (10+2) or Degree level.

The online ICET examinations are scheduled for May 13 and 14 at various centres across the state, with two sessions each day. The first session will run from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The preliminary answer key will be released on May 29, and the final results are expected to be announced on June 19, 2026.