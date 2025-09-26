TG letter seeking CBI probe on KLIP under consideration: Kishan Reddy



Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had received a state government’s letter seeking CBI probe into the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and it is under consideration.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Thursday, he spotlighted the rapid development of national highways in Telangana, the Centre’s proactive infrastructure push, and his party’s stance on key political and administrative issues.

Reddy emphasized the transformative growth in Telangana’s road infrastructure since 2014. While only 2,500 km of national highways were built in the state from independence until 2015, the last decade has seen over 5,000 km added. “Today, all 32 districts are connected by national highways, enhancing connectivity to cities like Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Nagpur, and Mumbai,” he said. He credited the construction of dividers, underpasses, bypasses, and foot over bridges for a significant reduction in road accidents and fuel savings. In a recent meeting with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Reddy said the Centre approved Rs 30,425 crore worth of highway projects for Telangana this year, covering 1,174 km. This includes Rs 29,555 crore for 767 km of new highways and Rs 868 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CIRF) for 422 km. Major projects include the iconic cable bridge over the Krishna River at Somasila (Rs 1,082 crore), four-lane expansions across NH-930P, NH-353C, NH-63, and NH-167K, and a Rs 13,957 crore Greenfield Regional Expressway from Girmapur to Tangadapalli.

Reddy urged the state government to expedite forest clearances and land acquisition to avoid delays. He also announced plans for a four-lane elevated expressway on the Hyderabad-Srisailam route through the Nallamala forest, designed to minimize environmental impact while improving access for pilgrims and tourists.

On metro expansion, Reddy criticized the Telangana Chief Minister’s approach, stating that the Centre had proactively proposed the Regional Ring Road and Hyderabad Metro projects. He questioned the financial clarity between L&T and the new construction firm, noting that Hyderabad Metro is already operating at a loss. “The state must resolve its internal issues. We are ready to cooperate,” he said.

Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to Telangana’s development, noting that his ministry has set up a special cell to monitor all state projects. “Our party works with sincerity for Telangana’s progress,” he said.

The Union Minister dismissed any alliance with BRS or Congress, accusing both parties of baseless rhetoric and asserting BJP’s independent path in Telangana. He reiterated support for increased BC reservations in the Assembly but clarified that it falls outside the Centre’s jurisdiction.

Responding to KTR’s comments on Gen Z, Reddy condemned them as anti-national, invoking the Constitution and India’s global progress. “Such reckless statements must be rejected by the public,” he said.