TG ready to set up hydel projects in Himachal says Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Hyderabad : The Telangana government expressed interest in establishing Hydel Power Projects in Himachal Pradesh. In response to the Himachal Pradesh’s invitation for proposals to implement 22 Hydro Electric Projects on BOOT basis, a team of senior officials from the State Energy Department visited Himachal Pradesh.

They held discussions with the Energy Secretary of Himachal government and inspected SELI HEP (400 MW) and MIYAR HEP (120 MW) project sites. Following their assessment, they recommended expressing interest in projects with a potential of more than 100 MW capacities.

State Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu along with Principal Secretary to Energy met Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday. During the meeting, Bhatti formally submitted a letter expressing Telangana’s interest in the SELI HEP (400 MW) and MIYAR HEP (120 MW) projects.

He requested the Himachal Pradesh government to send a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for further examination.

The Telangana government will initiate necessary procedures to sign the MoU at the earliest. The hydel power generated from these projects will be utilised for the State of Telangana, strengthening its electricity supply for both present and future demands.

This initiative is a significant step forward in Telangana’s ongoing efforts to enhance power generation capacity and meet the State’s growing energy needs, Bhatti said.