TG TET 2025 hall tickets likely to be released from tomorrow

The Telangana Education Department has unveiled the schedule for the online examinations of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025, set to take place in June. Candidates can expect to access their hall tickets on Wednesday, June 11. Following this, they will be able to register and download necessary details from the official TET website.

This year, a total of 183,653 applications were submitted by approximately 166,000 individuals across the state. Of these, 46,000 applications were for Paper 1, while 103,000 were for Paper 2. Additionally, over 16,000 candidates applied for both papers, according to the Education Department.

The online written examinations will occur from June 18 to June 30 in a computer-based format, with two sessions scheduled each day. The morning session will run from 9 am to 11:30 am, followed by the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exams will take place on June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, and 30, with sessions only in the afternoon on June 23 and only in the morning on June 28. In total, there will be 16 sessions across nine days for candidates to complete their tests.