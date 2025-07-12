TG, US to work closely for rapid growth of state: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has observed that the spirit of Telangana is similar to the ethos of America, due to which the state and the US are special in seeking friendship and strengthening ties.

Participating in the US Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday, the Chief Minister extended warm greetings to American citizens. About 200 American companies from sectors like IT, pharma, defence, manufacturing, and aerospace were already operating in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said, adding: “We are trying to further improve trade relations between America and Telangana. Our government is working towards the ‘Telangana Rising’ vision to achieve a 1-trillion US dollar economy by 2035 and a 3-trillion US dollar economy by 2047.” The Chief Minister underlined that TG was seeking the support of the US to achieve the targets. Many students from Telangana were also going to America to fulfill their dreams, he mentioned.

Revanth Reddy expressed his hope that Hyderabad would develop further and “bring the best of America to Telangana”. Stating that America had displayed a great commitment in improving diplomatic relations with India, the Chief Minister said that the friendly relationship between Telugu people and those of America had become very strong.

Telugu language was also becoming popular in America rapidly. The Chief Minister emphasized that the strategic partnership between America and India should continue at the national level based on mutual trust and values. Both countries wanted to have friendly and strong relations with the goals of expanding trade, commerce, investment, democracy, and establishing world peace.

He called for enhanced cooperation in military and space research between the two countries. Both countries had set a record in trade related to investments in the technology sector, he remarked. Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson was standing as a strong bridge between the two countries in strengthening commercial relations and linking the two cultures and people.