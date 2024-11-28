TGANB begins training prog to stamp out drug menace in State

Hyderabad: In a move to curb drug menace and improve prosecution rates of Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has launched training programmes for police and excise officials across the State.

The conviction rate in NDPS cases booked by the Prohibition and Excise Department stands roughly at four per cent while that for cases registered by the police is 11 per cent. Sandeep Shandilya, Director, TGANB, said that the bureau has identified the root cause for low conviction rates in NDPS cases, and to increase the conviction rates, training programmes in investigation techniques related to drug cases were started.

Training programmes are being conducted regularly for the investigation officers, police and prohibition and excise department officials, and the Court Duty Police Officers (CDPOs). Also, the trainee constables at PTC Amberpet, PTC Medchal, and RBVRR TGPA were trained in the latest procedures in the investigation of NDPS-related cases. “So far, TGANB has imparted training to as many as 21,246 personnel from across the State,” said Sandeep Shandilya.

The TGANB, in order to create awareness about the consequences of drug abuse, formed Prahari Clubs in all high schools and Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in all educational institutions (professional colleges, medical colleges, technical colleges, PG/degree, intermediate, and high schools) to wean away children from drug abuse.

As part of its efforts to spread awareness among different stake holders, the TGANB is conducting a mega awareness programme at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource and Development Institute (Dr MCRHRDI) till November 29.

“Correspondents of private corporate high schools, universities, professional colleges, IT companies, NCC, and NSS are being imparted training on “drug abuse in youth, intervention strategies for prevention, awareness, and rehabilitation,” with the support of the State government,” said Sandeep Shandilya.

The main objective of this awareness campaign is to make students, youth, teachers, lecturers, professors, villagers, software employees, and Telangana citizens completely aware of the ill-effects of drugs. So far, TGANB has conducted 148 awareness programmes covering 57,129 students. 590 awareness programmes were conducted by the law and order police, covering 68,120 students, the official explained.