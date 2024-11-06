TGBIE announces due dates for exam fee payment

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced the due dates for paying the intermediate public examination fee on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the examination fee can be paid by students at their respective colleges between November 6 and 26. With a late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 500, the fee will be accepted from November 27 to December 4, and December 5 to 11, respectively. The fee can also be paid with a late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 from December 12 to 18 and December 19 to 27, respectively.

The fee due dates are applicable to all first and second year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational), and attendance-exempted private candidates (without college study) for arts and humanities groups who wish to appear for inter exams to be held in March next year, said a senior officer, TGBIE.