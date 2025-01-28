TGCSB, SCSC to hold Cyber Security Conclave SHIELD-2025 in Feb

Hyderabad: In order to have a better response to tackle cyber crime and cyber security threats, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday introduced SHIELD, a premier annual cyber security conclave which will take place from February 18 to 19, 2025.

The SHIELD 2025, the first in the proposed series of annual cyber security conclaves, was officially announced at a curtain-raiser event at the ICCC, Banjara Hills. SHIELD 2025 is jointly hosted by TGCSB and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

According to TGCSB, this landmark event serves as a transformative platform to enhance Telangana’s cyber security ecosystem and will showcase cutting-edge technological innovations to address emerging challenges in cybercrime.

The conclave will be conducted at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). It will bring together and foster collaboration among key stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, industry professionals, academic institutions, NGOs, BFSI organisations, global technology leaders, policymakers, and government bodies.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser, Shikha Goel, DG CID and I/C Director, TGCSB, said, “SHIELD 2025 is more than just a conclave. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to work together in building a secure and resilient digital future. With cyber security becoming a critical priority globally, this event will bring together the best minds to address the challenges and opportunities of a safer cyberspace.”

She said that the cyber crime and cyber security threats have become a growing concern globally. In 2024, it is estimated that Rs 22,812 crore were lost to cybercrime in India. Last year in Telangana 1,20,869 citizens fell prey to cybercrimes and the TGCSB in its bid to help the victims, returned Rs 183 crore to 17,912 victims.

It is essential that all major stakeholders, such as law enforcement, industry, academia, NGOs, BFSI, and government agencies, collaborate and fight cybercrimes & cybersecurity threats, together. The conclave will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops on various topics such as Al, blockchain, digital forensics, ransomware, cryptocurrency, deep fakes, misinformation in social media, Al-driven solutions for cybercrime, cyber resilience for MSMEs, nation-state actors, industry resilience, women & child safety in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Additionally, closed-room sessions for law enforcement agencies will involve the participation of domain experts to strategise better responses to emerging cybercrime. These discussions will help to create action plans to deal with significant challenges such as mule hunting, VOIP frauds, ransomware, cryptocurrency, phishing, and financial scams.

There will also be interactive workshops among various stakeholders to build resilience and adapt to the latest cyber threats of 2025.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty emphasised that collaboration between technology, governance and society is crucial to combat the growing sophistication of cybercriminals. SHIELD 2025 provides a platform to strengthen these partnerships and develop actionable strategies for effective cybercrime prevention.