TGIIC VC & MD shunted out

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the state government has removed E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy from the post of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) on Saturday. Future City Commissioner K Shashanka was given the full additional charge (FAC) as VC & MD of the key corporation with immediate effect. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy was handling the development of 450 acres of lands at Hyderabad Central University near Kancha Gachibowli as a mega IT zone.However, the official landed in trouble when the Supreme Court stalled the land acquisition process, citing the threat to the biodiversity in the unofficially declared forest area around HCU. Official sources said that CM Revanth Reddy was unhappy with the TGIIC MD on his failure in executing the works, mainly the removal of trees by deploying JCBs and bulldozers which drew strong criticism from the civil society, and Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister decided to replace Vishnu Vardhan Reddy with other official to avoid further damage on the issue.

To speed up the works in the upcoming Future City, the government also appointed P Mahendar as its new Administrative Officer. He is the senior most official in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development. Earlier, he was the Project Director of MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) in Khammam district. The official executed a lot of development programmes in the urban development wing in the previous BRS government.

Further, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation MD V Kranathi was placed in FAC for the post of Director of Mining and Geology by relieving Shashanka from the said post. Additional CEO to SERP P Katyayani Devi was placed in the FAC for the post of Managing Director of the State Finance Commission.