The Hans India Calendar unveiled by Additional Collector

Mancherial: HansIndia New Calendar 2025 was unveiled by Additional Collector Sabhavat Motilal in his chamber in the integrated building of the district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector said that newspapers work as a bridge between the people and the officials.

He extended New Year greetings to the people, officials and leaders of the district. Mancherial Staff Reporter Soudam Rajanna (Raju) and Asst Cir-culation Officer Mallesh participated in the program.

